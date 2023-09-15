Oh No! Alia Bhatt faces backlash for chewing while chatting with Thai Actress Davika Hoorne; Netizens says ‘Pls learn some etiquette’

MUMBAI: After working in the media for a number of years, covering various events, and writing about pop culture and celebrity life, I've come to the conclusion that there is nothing a celebrity can do to protect themselves from the relentless trolling that comes with fame.

People will pursue you regardless of everything; we've seen this happen throughout the years, whether you're a rising young star actor or as successful as Shah Rukh Khan. Alia Bhatt is one such star who is essentially made fun of for anything that happens in her life.

Actress Alia Bhatt from Gangubai Kathiawadi was recently sighted in Milan while visiting the Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 show. She was looking as stunning as usual in a vivid green blouse, light blue bell bottoms, and what Alia called a "easy-breezy" makeup look.

Additionally, videos of her having a private conversation with Thai actress Davika Hoorne have gone popular on social media. But maybe not for the best of reasons.

For her 'behavior' toward Thai actress Davika Hoorne, actress Alia Bhatt is receiving vicious trolling on social media. Evidently, many don't like Alia chewing on what is thought to be gum while speaking with Davika.

Many comments like, “Chewing while talking to someone when is she going to learn manners?”, or “But this is really unacceptable and embarrassing for me as an Indian, she is literally chewing while talking, this much basic manners is a common sense @aliaabhatt pls learn some etiquette.”

It appears that the Brahmastra actress enraged a lot of her fans when they rushed her. Of course, people don't know what kind of an equation she has with Davika, and their opinions aren't requested either, but it appears that dealing with trolls is just part of the work!

