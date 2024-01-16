Box office! Merry Christmas is rejected by audience, whereas movie Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu is getting lot of love, check out the collections

From movies like Merry Christmas to Guntur Kaaram to the movie Captain Miller and Hanuman check out the collections made by these movies
Merry Christmas

MUMBAI : This week has been the week of content lovers, we can see some great movies coming on big screen in different languages, we have seen movies like Merry Christmas getting decent amount of love from the fans, whereas movies like Guntur Kaaram and Hanuman getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience, having said that today let us have a look at the collections made by these movies till today.

Talking about the movie Merry Christmas this movie starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi has been rejected by the fans and audience, the movie has collected only one point 1.45 crore on day 4 which was yesterday, the total collection made by the movie is 11.38 crores at the Pan India level across all languages and total collection made by the movie at the international level is around 16 crores.

One movie which is getting lot of love and the appreciation from the fans and audience is the movie Hanuman, The Superhero Movie has collected around around 15 crore on day 4 which was yesterday, the movie is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience and the total collection made by the movie across India at the Pan India level is around 55.85 crore, while talking about the international collection the movie has collected around 95 crores and it is all set to touch the mark of 100 crore today.

Also read-Must Read! Here's what we can expect from movie Merry Christmas

Talking about the movie Guntur Kaaram, it has collected around 83 crore ever since it was released the total collection made by the movie at the international level is around 124.65 crore, on the other hand movie Saindhav starring Venkatesh Daggubati in the leading role has collected around 9.65 crore ever since it was released at the pan India level and the international level collection of the movie is around 12.8 crore. Movie Ayalaan starring Sivakarthikeyan is getting some good response from the fans, and the movie has made a total collection of 20.65 crore ever since it was released and at the Pan India level and it has collected around 35 crore and international level.

Well this is the collection made by the movies which have hit the big screen recently, what are your views on these numbers and which is your favourite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Merry Christmas review! This Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a slow poison and gripping till the last scene

 
 

