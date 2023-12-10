Box office! Mission Raniganj and Thank you for coming continue to have decent run, whereas Jawan continues to roar at the box office

MUMBAI: With the new releases we can see these movies are getting some great response from the fans all over. We have seen movies like Fukrey 3, Gadar 2, Jawan getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and today let us see the total collection of these movies

Talking about the movie Mission Raniganj Starring Akshay Kumar is getting decent response from the fans all over, we can see a decent word of mouth, the movie has collected around 17.05 crore in total. Also the movie Thank You for Coming is falling flat all over. The movie has collected around 4.3 crore in total. The movie Fukrey 3 is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over the movie has collected 80 crore and we can say that the movie can enter the 100 crore club soon.

Talking about the monster Jawan Starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan the movie is no mood to slow down, the movie has collected around 627.08 core, and it has collected 1117 crore at the international level.

Well these numbers speaks about the love for the cinema and the favorite actors of the fans. What are your views on these numbers, do let us know in the comment section below.

