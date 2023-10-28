Box office! Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video falls completely flat, whereas Tejas and 12th Fail gets a decent opening

MUMBAI :It was yet another Friday and we have seen some new releases on this Friday 27th October. New movies that have hit the big screen are Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas, Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail, Radhika Madan and Nimrit Kaur starrer Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, and one of the most least talked about movie is archime choli which has Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu in the leading role.

Well these movies created some mix to negative impacts among the fans and audience and let us have a look at the collection of these movies. Out of the four movies that has had been the lowest opener is Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video which has Radhika Madan, Nimrit Kaur and Bhagyashree in the leading role the movie has collected around 15 lakhs on day 1. On the other hand 12th fail which has Vikrant Massey in the leading role is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The movie has collected decent amount, it has collected 1.10 crore on day one.

Another movie that has it the big screen is Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas which is the India's first aerial actionmovie based on fiction story. The movie has collected 1.25 crore at the box office on day 1. Talking about the previous releases movie Leo that has Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role is the winner of all and the movie has collected around 271.62 crore at the Pan India level across all languages.

Indeed this shows the love the audience and fans have for their favourite actors and favourite movie and out of the releases this Friday we have seen Tejas and 12th fail getting some decent collection and we shall look forward to see where these two movie will lead in terms of numbers.

