Box office! Sam Bahadur crosses 100 crores globally, whereas Animal is in no mood to stop

MUMBAI: Movie Animal is getting some blockbuster response from the fans all over the world. The movie that has shown the actor Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before massy action avatar has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is rewriting the script of success all over again. On the other hand movie Sam Bahadur has created benchmark at the global level, here are the collections made by these movie.

The movie Animal has collected 5.10 crores on day 18 which was yesterday, well we have seen a little drop but the grip is solid by the movie on the working Monday, the total collection made by the movie is 517.85 crores at the domestic market across all languages, well the movie is all set to break the lifetime collection of movie Gadar 2, also the total collection made by movie at the international level is 835 crores . Indeed the movie is rewriting the script of success all over again and we look forward to seeing how far the movie will go in terms of collection.

On the other hand movie Sam Bahadur has collected 1.6 crore on day 18 and the total collection made by the movie is 78.2 crores across India, whereas movie Sam Bahadur has crossed the mark of 100 crores at the international level. Indeed it is a record set by the movie and we see what will be the lifetime colleciyon of the movie.

