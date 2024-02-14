Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a decent day 5, whereas Lal Salaam is rejected by the fans all over

MUMBAI: Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been getting mixed to positive response from the fans all over, the movie that has Shahid Kapoor along with Kirit Sanon is getting love from the fans for the fresh new sizzling chemistry and also for the new concept, well the movie has opened with decent numbers and now lets see the total collection of the movie

The movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has collected 3.85 on day 5 (tuesday) which was yesterday and total collection made by the movie is 34.6 crores, well the movie has collected 64 crores at the international market, getting a good word of mouth at the global level, on the other hand movie Lal Salaam is getting rejected by the fans all over, the movie 1.27 crore only at the pan India markt in different languages, well this is lowest for the movie that has name of a superstar Rajnikanth. The total collection made by the movie is 12.95 at the pan INdia market in all languages.

Movie Eagle starring Ravi Teja has got mixed reviews too and the collections are strictly decent, the movie has collected 1.4 crores on day 5 and the total collection made by the movie is 19 crores at national level, indeed this is a decent number collected by the movie of this scale.

