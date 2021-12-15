Brahmastra motion poster out! Ranbir Kapoor is back as the modern-day Shiva in this superhero movie

MUMBAI: Brahmastra has been the talk of the town for a long time because of its amazing star cast, which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The movie has always been the subject of discussion because of the VFX and the scale of the shoot. Ever since the project was announced, fans were eagerly waiting for the smallest glimpse of the movie.

Today, finally, the makers have launched the motion poster of the movie in an event held in Delhi. The motion poster gives the smallest glimpse of the concept of the movie and it has all the elements to drive you to the nearest theaters.

Here is the motion poster.

About the motion poster

It opens with Ranbir’s voice claiming that there is something happening on Earth that is unknown to mankind. Alia Bhatt then questions him about this and wonders how he is the only person who has sensed this. And later, what we see is the spectacular VFX with some great background music. Ranbir Kapoor appears as the modern-age Shiva.

Expectation from the movie

No doubt it will be a treat to watch Ranbir after the gap of 4 years. The actor was last seen in the movie Sanju, which released in 2018. Since then, fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen. One of the highpoints of the movie will be the fresh on-screen pair of Ranbir and Alia. It will be a treat to watch this real-life couple on screen. Having said that, the other cast members Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also the major USPs of the movie. Right from the motion poster and the talks on social media for years, we know that the movie will be high on visual effects and it will be a good treat to watch the same in theaters. The music will surely enhance your movie viewing experience.

ALSO READ – (Explosive! Ileana D’Cruz gets TROLLED for donning a WHITE BIKINI)

The cast of the movie

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, the movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on 9 September 2022.

What are your views on this?

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (OMG! Ajay Devgn shares glimpses of Bajirao Singham from Singham 3)