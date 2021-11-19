BREAKING! Actress Charu Chauhan to FEATURE in Abhay Deol and Mouni Roy starrer Velle

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the BTown for our avid readers.

The crime comedy film stars Dharmendra’s grandson and Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol, in the lead role. Velle’s cast also features Abhay Deol, Mouni Roy, Anya Singh, Savant Singh Premi and Visshesh Tiwari. The film will hit the theatres on December 10.

Velle trailer looks like a mad ride with a lazy bunch of people who refuse to work hard. But, they inevitably find themselves in trouble and have to navigate their way through the chaos. In the trailer of Velle, we meet Rahul, Riya, Rambo and Raju. These are four friends living their best days in school. For them, the world is about each other's company and they couldn’t care less about others. This is until things go wrong.

Well, now the breaking news is that actress Charu Chauhan will be seen in the film as well, details about their character are yet to be disclosed.

