Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre

Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for the release of Selfiee. The actor’s last theatrical release was Chehre, so today let’s look at the box office analysis of the movie.
MUMBAI:While many actors had no releases during the pandemic, Emraan Hashmi was an actor who had two films that were released in theatres during the pandemic, Mumbai Saga and Chehra. The latter was released at a time when theatres in Maharashtra were still shut.

Chehre was directed by Rumi Jaffery and also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, and Raghubir Yadav. The movie received mixed reviews from critics, and today, let’s look at the box office analysis of the film.

 
The movie opened to a dismal response and collected Rs. 40 lahks at the box office on its day one. The lifetime collection of Chehre in India (theatres shut in a few states at that time) was Rs. 2.55 cr.

Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of Rs. 25-35 crore, so of course, with just a collection of Rs. 2.55 crore, it was a disaster at the box office. However, one cannot blame the film for not working well at the box office as due to the pandemic, moviegoers were not keen to watch a movie in a theatre.

Now, all eyes are on Emraan Hashmi’s next film Selfiee which is slated to release on 24th Feb 2023. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. It is a remake of the Malayalam film titled Driving License. While remakes have not been doing well at the box office, it will be interesting to see what response Selfiee will get at the ticket windows.

