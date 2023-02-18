Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s a look at the analysis of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchhan Paandey

MUMBAI:After the super success of Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar came on the big screen in 2022 with his movie Bachchhan Paandey. The movie also starred Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi, and it was a Holi weekend release. Well, many people thought that just like Sooryavanshi, Akshay will take the box office by storm again. But, that didn’t happen.

Bachchhan Paandey took a good opening of Rs. 13.25 crore at the box office, but due to mixed reviews from critics and the audiences, the movie failed to show growth over the weekend, and on weekdays it had fallen flat.

The lifetime collection of Bachchhan Paandey was Rs. 49.98 crores at the box office in India, and the worldwide gross collection of the movie was Rs. 73.17 crores. While Wikipedia says that the film was made on a budget of Rs. 130 crores, some websites have stated that the movie was made on a budget of Rs. 160-180 crores.

Well, it was a big-budget movie, and with a domestic collection of Rs. 49.98 crores, it was a disaster at the box office.

2022 wasn’t a great year for Akshay Kumar as all his films failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Selfiee which is slated to release on 24th Feb 2023. It will be Akshay’s first release this year. The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

