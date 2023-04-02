Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s a look at the analysis of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan started his career with the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and apart from the Punchnama franchise none of his films were making strong mark at the box office. But, his career got a boost after the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and later he gave back-to-back hits like Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

In 2020, he was seen in Love Aaj Kal which was a flop at the box office, and in 2021, he surprised one and all with his act in the OTT release Dhamaka. Well now, all eyes were on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. We all know that 2022 was not a great year for Bollywood and many big films failed to make a mark at the box office. So, there were no expectations from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as well. But, the movie surprised one and all.

The movie took a bumper opening of Rs. 14.11 crore and the lifetime collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was Rs. 185.92 crore. The Anees Bazmee’s directorial was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 65-70 crore, and at the Indian box office, it collected Rs. 185.92 crore which is excellent. So, the film turned out to be a super hit.

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik has become an A-list actor, and now, all eyes are on his next film Shehzada which is slated to hit the big screens on 17th February 2023. The movie is a remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

