Budget vs Box office collection: Before TJMM releases, here’s an analysis of Shraddha Kapoor’s last theatrical release Baaghi 3

MUMBAI : Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated to release on 8th March 2023. Everyone is having high hopes from the film. Well, the movie will mark Shraddha’s comeback after a gap of exactly three years.

In March 2020, just before the lockdown was announced, Shraddha and Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 was announced. The movie received a mixed response from the critics and audience, but it had a bumper opening of Rs. 17 crores. However, the lockdown played a spoilsport for it and the film’s lifetime collection was Rs. 93.37.

Talking about the budget of the film, while some web portals have reported that the film was made on a budget of Rs. 85 crores, some have stated that the cost of the movie was Rs. 110 crores. Well, if the budget was Rs. 85 crore, the film can be called an average grosser, but if the budget was Rs. 110 crore, then of course it was a flop.

Well, Baaghi 3 surely had chances to perform better if the lockdown was not announced. The movie had a theatrical run of only 11 days, and from the 9th day the collection started going down because of the pandemic.

Now, all eyes are on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film’s trailer and songs have impressed one and all, and moviegoers are looking forward to it. Luv Ranjan is known for making entertaining romantic comedies, so expectations from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar are quite high.

