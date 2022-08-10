Budget vs Box office: Here’s an analysis of Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2

Post the pandemic, one of the biggies to release in theatres was Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2. But, the film failed to get the audiences to the theatres. Check out the box office analysis of the movie below…
MUMBAI : Post the pandemic, the first biggie to release was Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. Soon, makers of other films started announcing the release dates of their movies. One of the biggies that were released post the pandemic in 2021 was Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film starred Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles. 

The trailer and the songs of Bunty Aur Babli 2 had created a decent pre-release buzz, but due to maybe multiple factors audiences were not much interested in watching the film. One of the major factors was that the original Bunty, Abhishek Bachchan, was not a part of the sequel, and Saif replaced him. 

Bunty Aur Babli 2 mostly received mixed to negative reviews and opened to a poor response at the box office with a collection of Rs. 2.60 crores on day one. It didn’t show any amazing growth further, and the film’s lifetime collection was Rs. 12.50 crore in India. The worldwide gross collection of the movie was Rs. 22.12 crore. 

According to reports, Bunty Aur Babli 2 was made on a budget of Rs. 45 crores, so of course, even a worldwide gross collection of Rs. 22.12 crore cannot make it a hit. The movie was a box office failure. 

Now, all eyes are on Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. The trailer has grabbed everyone’s attention, but such emotional dramas have not worked well at the box office in the past couple of years. So, it will be interesting to see whether Rani will be able to pull the audiences to the theatres or not. 

