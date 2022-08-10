Cannes 2023: Elegant! Sunny Leone makes a breathtaking appearance at the French Riviera

MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted on 16th May, saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet appearances. While there are many who have walked the Cannes red carpet many times and are nearly veterans of the film festival, there are those who made heads turn with a spellbinding debut. Looks like this year it is going to rain Indian celebs left right and center. 

Also Read- Must Read! 6 Bigg Boss contestants who rose to fame despite losing the game

Sunny Leone who rose to fame post her stint in Bigg Boss 5 has achieved a great deal of success in the Hindi film industry since her debut in Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2. She can now be proud of another big achievement in her career graph, which is attending the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress is there for the premiere of her film Kennedy, which also stars Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal in leading roles. 

Sunny Leone made a breathtaking appearance in a green one-shouldered cut out gown by Maria Kokhia. She paired it with matching stilettos with minimal jewelry and makeup.

Fans were in love with her look. One wrote, “Look like a baby doll” another commented, “Age like a fine wine” one wrote, “So hot sunny mam” one wrote, “Natural beauty in nature.”

Also Read- HOT! Sunny Leone birthday: As the actress heads for Cannes this year, here’s a look at some of her stunning red carpet avatars

How did you like Sunny’s look for the Cannes?

Tell us in the comments below.

The Cannes film festival will run till the 26th May 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Latest Video
