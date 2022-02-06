Must Read! 6 Bigg Boss contestants who rose to fame despite losing the game

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been a platform that gave recognition to many people. Here is the list of a few who gained huge fame without winning the Bigg Boss crown

Shehnaaz Gill

Today, Shehnaaz Gill has reached a new high in her career and it is all thanks to Bigg Boss 13. She entered the house as a 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif', however, she is now known as 'Hindustan ki Shehnaaz Gill'. This speaks volumes of the success she has achieved post the show. She did not win the show and was the second runner-up.

Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13 but his popularity was on par with the winner of the show - Sidharth Shukla. Post the show he featured in a few music videos and even created his own rap songs.

Pratik sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal turned out to be the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 15. There were many who were rooting for him to become the winner of the show, His popularity has definitely increased many folds thanks to the show.

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya lost Bigg Boss 14 to Rubina Dilaik, however, his career surely got a boost thanks to the show. Rahul Vaidya managed to get some ardent fan followers who are still cheering for him.

Sunny Leone

We all know that Sunny Leone's Bollywood journey started with Bigg Boss. Mahesh Bhat ordered her a film when she was inside the controversial house and since then there has been no looking back for her.

Sapna Choudhary who was a part of Bigg Boss 11 used to dance at events to make money. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she now features in music videos and more. She has indeed become a celebrity.

