Cannes 2023: HOT! Mrunal Thakur looks stunning in a saree; gives the perfect desi girl vibes

Mrunal Thakur’s second look from the Cannes Film Festival is out and she is looking stunning in it. Mrunal opted for a silver saree with a bralette blouse and she is looking stunning and hot in it.
movie_image: 
Mrunal Thakur

MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur received a mixed response for her first look at the Cannes Film Festival in which she was seen wearing lacy pants. While she looked hot in it, a few netizens as usual trolled her.

Now, the actress’ second look from the film festival is out and she is looking stunning in it. Mrunal opted for a silver saree with a bralette blouse designed by Falguni Shane Peacock India. Well, she is looking like a perfect hot desi girl. Clearly, one of the best looks of an actress at Cannes this year! Check out the pictures below...

Also Read: Cannes 2023: Uff! Mrunal Thakur stuns in a black swimsuit with lace trousers in her first look

Well, netizens have also loved her look. A netizen commented, “Looking very beautiful and gorgeous as always you are keep shining like this.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Waoo you are looking absolutely magically beautiful M.” One more netizen commented, “She came and conquered. This girl is on fire.” Check out the comments below... 

Did you like Mrunal Thakur’s look at the Cannes? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about the movies, Mrunal will be seen in films like Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa, Aankh Micholi, and Nani 30. The actress has starred in many Hindi films, but it was last year’s release Sita Ramam that made people sit back and look at her talent. Sita Ramam was a Telugu film and it was a hit at the box office. Even the Hindi version of the film had done average business at the box office.  

Now, after this look of Mrunal, we are sure her fans will look forward to her more looks.  

Also Read: OMG! Arjit Taneja confesses his feelings for Mrunal Thakur; read on to know more

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Mrunal Thakur Pooja Meri Jaan Pippa Aankh Micholi Nani 30 Sita Ramam Cannes 2023 Cannes Film Festival
