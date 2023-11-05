OMG! Arjit Taneja confesses his feelings for Mrunal Thakur; read to know more

MUMBAI: Arjit Taneja is a popular name in the television industry and today he has a massive fan following.

He rose to fame with his performance as “Purab” in KumKum Bhagya and Vivaan in Kaleerein and Azaan Bahu Begum.

Soon he will be seen in the Dharma movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show “ Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where he would be facing his fears and acing all the stunts.

Recently in an interview when he was asked about whether he ever had a crush on his first ever co – actor Mrunal Thakur the actor said that back then he didn’t have any crush but he currently does. He also said that since Mrunal Thakur was his first co – actor she would always be special to him and she would hold a special place.

Well, there is no doubt that Mrunal and Arjit pair was loved by the audiences.

Mrunal these days has made a big name in Bollywood and she is making her name big, the actress has recently also ventured into south movies.

Those were the initial days of Kumkum Bhagya and today the entire star cast has been changed with a new generation coming in.

