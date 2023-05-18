Cannes 2023: Stunning! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in an emerald green outfit for her first look at the film festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who has been part of the Cannes film festival for the last 20 years, never fails to stun her fans with her gorgeous outfits and looks on the red carpet.
MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted on 16th May, saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet appearances. While there are many who have walked the Cannes red carpet many times and are nearly veterans of the film festival, there are those who made heads turn with a spellbinding debut. Looks like this year it is going to rain Indian celebs left right and center. 

Also Read-Shocking! "Coping Aishwarya Rai doesn't always work" netizens troll Urvashi Rautela

Aishwarys opted for an emerald green shimmering outfit. She paired it with high heels, minimal jewelry and makeup, and kept her hair straight and open. She is here for a big cosmetic giant who has been associated with for years. 

A fan curated her pictures and she is seen with film critic Anupama Chopra.

What do you think of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look at Cannes 2023?

Tell us in the comments below.

The Cannes film festival will run till the 26th May 2023 and began on the 16th of May. 

Also Read-Must Read! "What is this behavior" netizens trolls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for this behavior

The Cannes film festival will run till the 26th May 2023 and began on the 16th of May.   


 

