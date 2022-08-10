Cannes 2023:Wow! Anushka Sharma finally makes a grand appearance at the French Riviera

MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted on 16th May, saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet appearances. While there are many who have walked the Cannes red carpet many times and are nearly veterans of the film festival, there are those who made heads turn with a spellbinding debut. Looks like this year it is going to rain Indian celebs left right and center.

Also Read- Trolled! Anushka Sharma gets trolled for her recent appearance; netizens say, "Isme Ranveer Singh ghus gaya hai"

After a long long wait, Anushka Sharma has finally made her grand entry to the Cannes film festival. The NH-10 actress wore a stunning Off-shoulder fishtail gown by Richard Quinn. She wore spectacular statement diamond earrings by Chopard to complete her look.

Alia Bhatt commented, “Stunning you are!” while Priety Zinta sent Heart Emojis. One fan wrote, “Look who's here. The Queen of hearts”, another one wrote, “Stunning”, another commented, “She came..slayed n left nothing”

Also Read- Anushka Sharma has a funny reaction on being called 'Mrs Kohli'

How did you like Anushka’s look? Tell us in the comments below.

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in the sports film Chakda Xpress.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly