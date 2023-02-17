In Car Trailer! Ritika Singh promises some great performance in this hard hitting thriller

The trailer of the movie In Car is out and definitely it has all the elements which required to for a hard hitting and gripping thriller. Check out!
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 16:59
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie starring Ritika Singh titled In Car has grabbed the attention of the fans ever since the first look and the poster was out few days ago. 

No doubt right from the poster, the movies promised that it is going to be a hard hitting thriller and today the trailer of the movie is out. 

It definitely has all the elements which are required for a thriller to keep you glued to the edge of your seats.

About the trailer

Talking about the trailer it deals with a female character who is trapped by few strangers in a car and how they try to torture her and how the woman tries to escape from their trap is something shown in the movie. 

Well having said that we are going to see actress Ritika Singh in a never seen before avatar and we expect some great and a sort of bold performance coming from the side of the actress.

Expectation from the movie

Without any doubt, the glimpses which are shown in the trailer surely give us Goosebumps. Indeed we really cannot wait to see the performances of the actress Ritika Singh. 

The concept of the movie is very hard hitting and it is a never seen before thing in Bollywood. Also the execution is something we can expect from the movie like how the character has been trapped and how she tries to escape the trap. 

The strong BGM throughout the trailer promises that the movie will be high on music which will definitely enhance your movie viewing experience.

Cast of the movie

Directed by Harsh Warrdhan, the movie In Car has talents like Ritika Singh, Sandeep Goyat, Maneesh, Venky, Soni. In Car is slated to release in theatres on March 03, 2023, in multiple languages.

What are your views on this movie In Car and how excited are you for the movie? 

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

