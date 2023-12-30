Celebrations! From Anushka Sharma to Kriti Sanon, this is how celebs are celebrating their time as the year is coming to an end

MUMBAI: The year 2023 is about to end soon and as we are coming to the end of the year, we can see how our favourite celebrities are all set to celebrate their new year’s eve and welcome the new year with open arms.

Lately we saw celebrities marking their presence at various events and parties with their fashion game on. We also got to witness actors in traditional outfits on occasions and festivals. However, we are now seeing all the celebs taking their own sweet path, either alone or with their loved ones, and leaving out to celebrate the end of the year and also the start of the New Year.

So here we are with some celebs who are travelling and ready to celebrate the new year with a bash. Take a look at the list below:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is in South Africa and who’s going to be there to cheer for him? That’s right, Anushka Sharma, the love of his life. Soon we will get to see some more glimpses from their celebration.

Rakul Preet Singh

The Yaariyan actress has been on a vacation mode lately and we have been getting updates for a few days. Earlier we had shown her bikini avatar while she was at the beach and is still having her vacation time.

Susanne Khan and Arslan Goni

Earlier today, the couple was spotted at the airport and it seemed that the couple forgot some important documents at home and so they had to go back home. However, Arslan Goni later updated on his Instagram account that they went back to the airport later and got back on their trip to Dubai.

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon

The Sanon sisters are out enjoying their time in Dubai along with MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni and others.

Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra can be seen enjoying her vacation time in Sri Lanka. The actress can be seen in her hot and sexy avatar flaunting with her beauty enjoying the nature around her.

