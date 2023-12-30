Celebrations! From Anushka Sharma to Kriti Sanon, this is how celebs are celebrating their time as the year is coming to an end

We are now seeing all the celebs taking their own sweet path, either alone or with their loved ones, and leaving out to celebrate the end of the year and also the start of the New Year.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 22:10
movie_image: 
Anushka

MUMBAI: The year 2023 is about to end soon and as we are coming to the end of the year, we can see how our favourite celebrities are all set to celebrate their new year’s eve and welcome the new year with open arms.

Also read - Trolled! “Airport pe photo khichane aye the” – Netizens react as Arslaan Goni and Susanne Khan walk back from airport for THIS reason

Lately we saw celebrities marking their presence at various events and parties with their fashion game on. We also got to witness actors in traditional outfits on occasions and festivals. However, we are now seeing all the celebs taking their own sweet path, either alone or with their loved ones, and leaving out to celebrate the end of the year and also the start of the New Year.

So here we are with some celebs who are travelling and ready to celebrate the new year with a bash. Take a look at the list below:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is in South Africa and who’s going to be there to cheer for him? That’s right, Anushka Sharma, the love of his life. Soon we will get to see some more glimpses from their celebration.

Rakul Preet Singh

The Yaariyan actress has been on a vacation mode lately and we have been getting updates for a few days. Earlier we had shown her bikini avatar while she was at the beach and is still having her vacation time.

Susanne Khan and Arslan Goni

Earlier today, the couple was spotted at the airport and it seemed that the couple forgot some important documents at home and so they had to go back home. However, Arslan Goni later updated on his Instagram account that they went back to the airport later and got back on their trip to Dubai.

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon

The Sanon sisters are out enjoying their time in Dubai along with MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni and others.

Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra can be seen enjoying her vacation time in Sri Lanka. The actress can be seen in her hot and sexy avatar flaunting with her beauty enjoying the nature around her.

Also read - Gorgeous! This gorgeous Diwali avatar of Rakul Preet Singh will really make your day, check it out

We are sure that there are more celeb updates to come, but which celeb’s update are you waiting for? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Kritika Kamra Arslan Goni Susanne Khan Kriti Sanon Nupur Sanon MS Dhoni Sakshi Dhoni Rakul Preet Singh Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Virushka Bollywood Hindi movies Movie News New Year celebrations TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 22:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Celebrations! From Anushka Sharma to Kriti Sanon, this is how celebs are celebrating their time as the year is coming to an end
MUMBAI: The year 2023 is about to end soon and as we are coming to the end of the year, we can see how our favourite...
Exciting! From Merry Christmas to Hanu Man, here are 6 movies releasing on the same date of January next year
MUMBAI: This year is coming to an end and what a year this was for both the Hindi and South cinemas as the audience...
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Sreerama Chandra amazes everyone with his performance in heels
MUMBAI : This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, will seethe...
Wow! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash give a sneak peak on what are their plans for New Year ’s Eve
MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the...
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Farah Khan praises Shiv Thakare, saying, “Today, Shiv danced with his deepest emotion”
MUMBAI : This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, will seethe...
Wow! From Fighter to Merry Christmas to Lal Salaam check out this exciting list of movies set to release in Jan 2024
MUMBAI:This year is coming to an end and what a year this was for both the Hindi and South cinemas as the audience gave...
Recent Stories
Anushka
Celebrations! From Anushka Sharma to Kriti Sanon, this is how celebs are celebrating their time as the year is coming to an end
Latest Video
Related Stories
Merry
Exciting! From Merry Christmas to Hanu Man, here are 6 movies releasing on the same date of January next year
Fighter
Wow! From Fighter to Merry Christmas to Lal Salaam check out this exciting list of movies set to release in Jan 2024
Stunning
Stunning! Swini Khara channelled inner 'Barbie' in a golden lehenga at her reception with Urvish Desai; Check out PICs here!
Sajid Nadiadwala
What! Sajid Nadiadwala hints on starting the shoot of Salman khan starrer Kick 2 in 2024?
Susanne Khan
Trolled! “Airport pe photo khichane aye the” – Netizens react as Arslaan Goni and Susanne Khan walk back from airport for THIS reason
Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar
Wow! Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar's Dulhania 3 Set to Roll in 2024: Here's the Inside Scoop