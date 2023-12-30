Trolled! “Airport pe photo khichane aye the” – Netizens react as Arslaan Goni and Susanne Khan walk back from airport for THIS reason

There are times when some celebs become a victim of trolls and this time it has happened to Arslan Goni and Susanne Khan.
Susanne Khan

MUMBAI : Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have been dating for quite some time now. Earlier, there were marriage rumours about the couple but Susanne said that Arslan was surprised by the rumours and did not like talking about his personal life.

The couple often gets spotted travelling together or making appearance in events. It seems that the couple is at the happiest phase of their life. They have found love in each other and don’t shy to share it with the world. The lovebirds often leave their fans swooning with their lovey-dovey pictures.

Also read - Revealed! This is how Arslan Goni reacts to his wedding rumors with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Susanne Khan

The couple doesn’t shy away as Susanne keeps her followers updated on Instagram where she keeps posting stories and the fans see her enjoying her life with Arslan Goni.

Now there are times when some celebs become a victim of trolls and this time it has happened to Arslan Goni and Susanne Khan. The couple was spotted at the airport and were ready to enter but it seemed like they had forgotten some important documents at home due to which they both left the place to go back home.

The video went viral and soon netizens came to see what’s happening. Soon enough they started expressing their views on the video and we are here with the comments of netizens.

Take a look at what the netizens have to say:

As we can see in the comments, netizens are asking how someone can be so careless. We think it is very human to make such a mistake and that such things happen sometimes.

Also read - WOAH! Is marriage on cards for Susanne Khan and Arslan Goni? Here is what you have to know

What do you think about this incident? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Arslan Goni Susanne Khan
About Author

