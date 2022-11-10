Celebrations! Legendary Actor Amitabh Bachchan Humbly greets his fans at midnight on account of his Birthday

MUMBAI : Also read: Exclusive! “Amitabh Bachchan was the biggest pranksters on the sets,” says director Vikas Bahl

11th October holds a special place in every Indian’s heart considering it is the birthday of one of the most iconic and talented stars Indian Cinema has ever seen- Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. He turns 80 this year and the nation seems to be absolutely delighted and celebrating along with him.

He is truly a star in himself as he stepped out last night and surprised his fans by meeting them. He looked super cool in his casual attire and the fans were so humbled that he stepped out to see them.

The Actor recently released his film Goodbye that is receiving a lot of love from fans all over and the audience is enjoying the new concept. Rashmika Mandanna makes her Bollywood debut with the film.

Amitabh Bachchan is a legendary talent in the industry and the audience can never get enough of his work and contribution to cinema. He may be 80 but he is a Samson and people admire his strength and character all over the globe. We wish the megastar a very Happy Birthday and pray for many more good years of health and happiness for him.

