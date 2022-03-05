Celebrations! SRK ians accumulate outside Badshah’s house on the eve of Eid

MUMBAI: On the holy festival of Eid, fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, gathered outside his Mumbai residence to catch a glimpse of him.

Fans gathered outside the famous Mannat gates, with the hopes of seeing the superstar make a special appearance. While waiting for the actor to possibly climb to the top of his gate and strike his iconic pose, fans busied themselves by posing for photos with the new and shimmery 'Mannat' signboard.

Every Eid, SRK made it a point to greet all his fans gathered outside his residence. He, however, stopped this practice in the wake of the pandemic. Not one to disappoint his loyal fans and followers, the actor has been taking to his social media handles to post photos and Eid greetings and share his wishes.

Shah Rukh has been keeping busy juggling his time between film sets. The star, who recently wrapped up work on 'Pathaan', has been shooting for director Atlee's untitled next with Sanya Malhotra. Late last month, the actor also confirmed that he is working on a film with director Rajkumar Hirani. The social drama has been titled 'Dunki'.

Come January 2023, fans will see the superstar in action on the big screen in 'Pathaan'. He will be joined by Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Credit: ETimes