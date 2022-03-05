Celebrations! SRK ians accumulate outside Badshah’s house on the eve of Eid

Shah Rukh Khan fans gathered outside his house Mannat to see a glimpse of the superstar on Eid
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 18:46
movie_image: 
Celebrations! SRKians accumulate outside Badshah’s house on the eve of Eid

MUMBAI: On the holy festival of Eid, fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, gathered outside his Mumbai residence to catch a glimpse of him.

Fans gathered outside the famous Mannat gates, with the hopes of seeing the superstar make a special appearance. While waiting for the actor to possibly climb to the top of his gate and strike his iconic pose, fans busied themselves by posing for photos with the new and shimmery 'Mannat' signboard.

Also Read: Fabulous! Digital rights of Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’ sold to Amazon Prime Video for THIS whopping amount, deets inside

Every Eid, SRK made it a point to greet all his fans gathered outside his residence. He, however, stopped this practice in the wake of the pandemic. Not one to disappoint his loyal fans and followers, the actor has been taking to his social media handles to post photos and Eid greetings and share his wishes.

Also Read: Fabulous! Digital rights of Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’ sold to Amazon Prime Video for THIS whopping amount, deets inside

Shah Rukh has been keeping busy juggling his time between film sets. The star, who recently wrapped up work on 'Pathaan', has been shooting for director Atlee's untitled next with Sanya Malhotra. Late last month, the actor also confirmed that he is working on a film with director Rajkumar Hirani. The social drama has been titled 'Dunki'.

Come January 2023, fans will see the superstar in action on the big screen in 'Pathaan'. He will be joined by Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. 

Credit: ETimes

Bollywood movies Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Eid Lion Dunkey Main Hoon Na Om Shanti Om Happy New Year TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 18:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! Meet the gorgeous daughters of Bollywood’s popular villains
MUMBAI: There are several actors who got popularity for playing antagonists in Bollywood films.   ALSO READ: ...
Spy Bahu: Finally! Sejal and Yohan to get married soon but with a twist
MUMBAI: 'Spy Bahu', which airs on Colors, is filled with suspense, drama, and thrill. Sejal is shown as a naive girl,...
Gossip! Terence Lewis finally opens up on rumours of him dating Nora Fatehi
MUMBAI: There are so many dancers and choreographers present in the entertainment industry, but a few exceptionally...
Disheartening! Amidst national language row, Chiranjeevi recalls a humiliating experience
MUMBAI: Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, known by his stage name Chiranjeevi, is an Indian film actor, dancer,...
EXCLUSIVE! 'We were going to go to Kashmir for Eid but couldn't due to dates', Waseem Mushtaq open up on Eid Celebration, childhood memories and more
MUMBAI: Spy Bahu has become the talk of the town for a while, after its launch, the story has only kept the fans on the...
Must read! Federation of Indian Pilots unhappy about unrealistic portrayal of pilots in Runway 34
MUMBAI: Runway 34, directed by Ajay Devgn and produced by himself under his banner Ajay Devgn FFilms, stars Ajay,...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Meet the gorgeous daughters of Bollywood’s popular villains
Must Read! Meet the gorgeous daughters of Bollywood’s popular villains
Latest Video