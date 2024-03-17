Celina Jaitley hits back at claims of pregnancy before marriage; Says ‘There's nothing wrong'

MUMBAI: Bollywood's most beloved actress is Celina Jaitly. The diva's unmatched beauty, acting prowess, fearless demeanor, and other attributes are highly praised by her fans. Celina personifies the concept of absolute willpower. She began her work in a Kolkata phone firm as a marketing professional.

Later, after putting in a lot of work, she debuted in Bollywood with the film Janasheen. She then starred in several films, including Paying Guests, Aksar, Apna Sapna Money Money, No Entry, Golmaal Returns, and many more. The diva is personally married to Peter Haag, and the two of them have three children together, Winston, Viraaj, and Arthur.

Celina Jaitly gave birth to her first set of twins back in 2012. She then gave birth to her second set of twins in 2017, not too long after the first was born. Moreover, it took the actress five years to recover from the sorrow of losing her baby, Shamsher, at birth. But throughout the years, Celina had to deal with a lot of critics who said the diva had her first pair of twins outside of marriage. She refuted these accusations and revealed details about her personal life in a recent post.

The diva shared a cutesy photo along with her hubby and kids and shared how she had an arranged marriage. The actress, along with the photo, penned a long note wherein she shared that she and Peter Haag met through both of their families, and their families had an intention to bind the duo in a nuptial knot. The actress further recalled her first meeting with her husband, who was also joined by several of her family members. Going further in her long note, Celina Jaitly mentioned an anecdote from her first meeting with her hubby, Peter Haag. She shared that one of her aunts sat in between the duo as she was a bit scared of the consequences that she might face for flashing the entire club.

Likewise, Celina Jaitly shot down rumors that she had her first pair of twins before being married. The actress made it quite evident that she and her partner got married in 2010 and had their twins in 2012. She added that if two people are committed to one another, there is nothing at all wrong with them becoming parents before being married. The actress added that it bothers her that she is frequently lumped into the group of "actresses who got pregnant before wedding."

Celina Jaitly continued in her statement that she wants to use social media to highlight this aspect of her life as her first set of twins approach their 12-year anniversary. In addition, she said that since they involve the entire family, arranged weddings are neither frightening nor a terrible decision.

