Chak De India and Andaz Apna Apna fame actor Javed Khan passes away

MUMBAI : Actor Javed Khan, who has been contributing into the Indian Film Industry over time Since 1973m passes away today.

Also read :Veteran actress Zeenat Aman joins Instagram; posts casual photo with an anecdote on being the ‘only woman on a set’ in the 70’s

Javed Khan Amrohi has acted in various films in Hindi cinema, amounting to more than 155 films. He is best known for his roles in the Oscar-nominated film Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001), the cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna (1994), and the classic sports drama Chak De! India (2007)

Indeed this is sad news for all the fans of the actor and the news of his demise was shared by actor Akhilendra Mishra.

Tellychallar prays for his soul and offers the deepest condolences to the family.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

also read -Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s a look at the analysis of Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Rashtra Kavach Om