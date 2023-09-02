Character Dheela 2.0 from Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada out now; netizens say, “No one can match the swag level of Salman Khan”

MUMBAI :The remakes and the recreated versions of songs, that’s all we are going to get in the next couple of weeks. Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada is a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The original movie starred Allu Arjun in the lead role and was a blockbuster at the box office.



Now, the makers of the film have released the track Character Dheela 2.0 which is the recreated version of the song Character Dheela from the movie Ready. The original song featured Salman Khan and Zareen Khan, and it was a chartbuster.

Also Read: Did Kartik Aaryan take a dig at Karan Johar?

Well, in the recreated version, Kartik danced very well and he is looking dapper. The song is getting a decent response, but netizens feel that no one can match the swag of Salman Khan.



A netizen tweeted, “No One, I Repeat No One Can Match The SWAG Level Of #SalmanKhan's In This Song.” Another Twitter user wrote, “The swag & aura #SalmanKhan has in this will remain unmatchable for the many generations to come. Period. #CharacterDheela2.” One more netizen tweeted, “A big fan of #KartikAaryan! But sorry to say this he got the worst music album of his career with #Shehzada.#CharacterDheela2 is also a desperate attempt for the movie hype but ....” Check out the tweets below...

What do you have to say about Character Dheela 2.0? Do let us know in the comments below...



Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role, and it is slated to release on 17th February 2023.

Also Read: What’s brewing between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan? The duo spotted together in Udaipur

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.