Check out some amazing BTS of the movie Chandramukhi 2

Chandramukhi 2 which Kangana Ranaut in the leading role is the buzz of the town and today let us over look at the amazing BTS pictures of the upcoming movie
MUMBAI:No doubt it is always a treat to watch Kangana Ranaut in her more and now her upcoming horror comedy titled Chandramukhi 2 is the talk of the town.

The fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie because of the excitement and the buzz which is created by the prequel which had Rajnikanth in the leading role

The Fans are eagerly looking forward to see the actress once again in a never seen before avatar in the upcoming horror movie and having said that today let us have a look at some of the amazing BTS pictures directly from the set of the movie.

No doubt every picture mentioned above is creating an excitement of the movie and it shows the passion and the dedication of the entire team of the movie, also the actress Kangana Ranaut is looking completely different in her look of Chandramukhi.

What are your views on these BTS of the upcoming movie 2 and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

