Suniel Shetty gives an update on Hera Pheri 3, Character Dheela 2.0 out, and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

From Suniel Shetty giving an update on Hera Pheri 3 to netizens comparing Kartik Aaryan’s swag with Salman Khan in Character Dheela 2.0; here is all the trending entertainment news of the day...
MUMBAI :A lot of things happened today in the entertainment industry, and you might have missed important news or an update. But, don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with the round-up of what all happened in the entertainment world. 

Below is the trending entertainment news of the day... 

Suniel Shetty gives an update on Hera Pheri 3 – Exclusive 

Hera Pheri 3, fingers crossed! Looking forward to having Shyam, Raju, and Baburao back." When further asked the original ones, he said, "Hopefully, yes." 

Character Dheela 2.0 from Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada released 

We have been hearing a lot of recreated versions nowadays, and today, the makers of Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada have released the song Character 2.0. While Kartik has danced well in it, netizens feel that he has failed to match the swag of Salman Khan. 

Kudiyee Ni Teri featuring Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur from Selfiee out now 

It’s raining recreated versions in Bollywood. Today, not just Character Dheela 2.0, but one more recreated song was released. We are talking about Kudiyee Ni Teri from Selfiee. The song featured Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, and it is getting a decent response. 

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to get a re-release in other theatres 

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is still running in Maratha Mandir, Mumbai. But, now this week the movie will be released in other theatres as well because it's Valentine's Week.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s pictures go viral 

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan reportedly had started dating when they were shooting for Love Aaj Kal. However, later the two broke up. But, today, a couple of pictures of them went viral on social media, and it has left netizens wondering. Check out the pictures below... 

 

