Check out some of the amazing BTS of upcoming movie Gadar 2 which are indeed increasing the excitement level

One of the much awaited movies of 2023 Gadar 2 is the talk of the town and today let us have a look at some of the amazing BTS from the sets of the movie
Check out some of the amazing BTS of upcoming movie Gadar 2 which are indeed increasing the excitement level

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Gadar 2 which has Sunny Deol in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie which also has Ameesha Patel in the reading role is the equal of 2001 blockbuster Gadar Ek Prem Katha. Indeed the prequel is one of the most loved movies of all time and the movie is known for some of the iconic scenes and dialogues.

Now the sequel of the movie is in the making which is indeed exciting news for all the Gadar and Sunny Deol fans. Over the time we have seen great BTS pictures and videos direct from the set of the movie Gadar 2 which set gram on fire and increased the excitement level among the fans. These pictures are giving the strong positive vibe of the movie.

Having said that, today let us have a look at these amazing BTS pictures which are floating all over the internet.

 

   

   

   

   

   

Looking at these pictures indeed makes us excited for the movie, also as we see from these picture it is a treat to watch our favourite actors

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are the most loved characters of Tara Singh and Sakina. Recently the entire crew shot the movie in Lucknow and the movie is now in post production.

Well these pictures are indeed increasing the excitement level and we look forward to see what director Anil Sharma has to offer with the sequel of the movie. What are your views on these BTS pictures of the upcoming movie Gadar 2 and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

Gadar 2 is all set to hit the big screens on 15th August in the same week of the release of movie Animal which has Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

