Check out the list of higly educated bollywood actors

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors over the time are making immense contribution towards their work, and are gaining lot of love and appreciation from the fans across the globe, bmbe it Shahrukh Khan or Amitabh Bacchan we very well know about their on screen work.

But how many of us know about their back story and educational journey, so today let us have a look at some Bollywood actors with highest educational degrees.

1. Amitabh Bacchan

Also known as Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bacchan a name which needs no introduction has double major in science. He has also an honorary doctorate degree from Queensland university in Australia to his credit. Amitabh Bachchan acted more than 180 films and has won the three national awards in the best actors category.

2. R Madhavan

Known for his movies like 3 Idiots, 13b, Rang De Basanti and others actor R Madhavan has a graduate from EELECTRONIC ENGINEERING and is also trained with the royal army , navy and the air force. He is also trained with the Royal army,Navy army and the air force. He is represented india as cultural AMBASSADOR in Canada. He was also awarded the best NCC cadet Maharashtra.

3. John Abraham

The action star of Bollywood John Abraham holds a bachelor's in EECONOMICS. He got an MBA from nasreen monjee institute of management studies.

4. Sonu Sood

One of the most handsome villains of Bollywood Sonu Sood, has made a strong mark in Bollywood with his amazing acting skills, but do you know, the Chedi Singh of Dabangg aka Sonu Sood is an engineer. He has an ENGINEERING degree in EELECTRONIC from yeshwantra chavan college of ENGINEERING in Nagpur.

5. Vidya Balan

The actress who started her acting journey from television and now is one of the finest stars of Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, she holds a major in SOCIOLOGY and master degree from the university of Mumbai. Vidya balan a doctorate of arts honours causa degree from Ahmedabaad based rai university for her contribution to Hindi cinema.

Well these are few names of Bollywood stars who holds highest educational degrees, apart from these few other names are of Shahrukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Amisha Patel, Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana.

