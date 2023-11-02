Check out the wedding pictures of Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak

MUMBAI: It is the wedding season in the Bollywood industry earlier we have seen the Chak De India actress Chitrashi tieng the not with her boyfriend and later we have seen one of the much awaited wedding ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Later we have seen Khuda Hafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi getting married to Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak, no doubt this news has brought the wave of happiness among all the fans and they were eagerly looking forward to the glimpses from their wedding ceremony, today finally the wait is over as the couple have dropped some beautiful pictures from their wedding ceremony and we bet that you cannot take your eyes off these beautiful couple.

Also read - (Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Devotion of Suspect X)

No doubt every picture defines love for each other and we really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful couple and both are really complimenting each other and looking very beautiful.

Well we look forward to see some more amazing picture coming from the side of this couple in the coming days and giving us some couple goals.Tellychakkar wishes the couple a happy married life.

What are your views on this beautiful couple, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

Also read ("Cringe, park ka chapri lag rahe ho please stop doing all this" netizens on the latest video of Akshay Kumar)