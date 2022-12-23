Cirkus review! Even two Ranveer Singhs could not save this movie filled with forceful comedy

MUMBAI: Movie Cirkus, which is one of the much awaited movies of the year 2022 has finally hit the big screen. The movie which is directed by the mass director Rohit Shetty has Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez along with others. No doubt, the fans were eagerly looking forward to the movie ever since it was in the making and the trailer was out.

Much before the release of the movie, the song and few scenes from the trailer were the talk of the town. In a promotional event, Rohit Shetty mentioned that this movie has 19 actors. Today, the movie finally hits the big screen and here is the complete review of the movie.

The premise of the movie revolves around the two brothers Roy and Joy which is played by Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma respectively. The film is based on the confusion and comedy situation that arises when they have their twin brothers in the same city.

Talking about the screenplay of the movie, it definitely grabs your attention because of the colourful frame. Writing of the movie looks a bit dull, but the actors and their performance grab attention in every frame. On the other hand, direction by Rohit Shetty is a treat to watch, like always.

Talking about the performance of the leading man of the movie Ranveer Singh, he looks dull a few times. No doubt, the actor has acted well in the movie but when he is coming in a double role, the expectations are much higher. On the other hand, they could have used more of Varun Sharma. The actor looked a bit little wasted in the movie. Pooja Hegde looks beautiful and she has a few major scenes. Next, Jacqueline Fernandez in the major portion of the movie, has very less to offer. Talking about the other cast, Rohit Shetty has tried to put all his favourite actors from his previous movies but unfortunately everyone falls flat, because they have nothing much to offer and everyone looks wasted in the movie. It is like a small stage given to a huge star cast and they have very less to perform. This is a very big disappointment of the movie.

Talking about the positive point, every frame of the movie looks very colourful. There are few one liners and punchlines coming from different actors which will definitely make you laugh, but unfortunately the same are very few in the movie. The setup, which is created of 1960, is beautiful and it will definitely take you back to the time. The climax of the movie is given to Sanjay Mishra and he was brilliant in that scene. The songs are designed beautifully and their choreography and music was a treat, suiting to the era of 1960.

Also read (Audience Perspective! Besharam Rang similar to Ghungroo and Jhoome Jo Pathaan giving vibes of Swag Se Swagat? )

Having said all the positive points, unfortunately, the movie has more of negative points as mentioned earlier. Rohit Shetty has mentioned in one of his media interaction that the movie has 19 actors, who are very known. Unfortunately, we get to see very less of every actor present in the movie, especially Johnny Lever who comes directly in the second half. He hardly has a few scenes to offer. The writing of the movie is very weak and there are many scenes which will definitely remind you of previous Bollywood movies. The comedy at many places look very forcefull and unappealing. Even the actress Jacqueline Fernandez has very less to offer. There will be a point in the middle of the movie that you will start searching for her. There are also many unfunny and illogical sequences which will definitely confuse you.

Well, having said all these points, this movie can be seen only if you are strictly a Rohit Shetty fan, and this is one such movie which is definitely struggling to get your love. But the movie can be seen only once this Christmas with your entire family.

Team Tellychakkar goes with 2.5/5 for the movie Cirkus.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

Also read - (Cirkus: Runtime of 2 hours 18 minutes and 19 actors; will Rohit Shetty’s directorial do justice to all the talented actors?)