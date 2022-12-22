Cirkus: Runtime of 2 hours 18 minutes and 19 actors; will Rohit Shetty’s directorial do justice to all the talented actors?

MUMBAI :Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus which stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma in the lead roles is slated to release on 23rd December 2022. It is expected that the movie will end the year with a bang.

Rohit is known for making entertaining films, and while his leads are always amazing, the filmmaker gives a fantastic scope to the supporting actors as well. But, will Cirkus do justice to all the talented actors in it?

Well, this question comes to mind as the runtime of Cirkus is just 2 hours 18 minutes. It is one of the shortest films of Rohit, and it features not 9 or10, but a total number of 19 actors. Yes, you read it right!

Also Read: Does Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus have a good buzz to take a bumper opening? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive

Cirkus has 19 actors in it including Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, Ashwini Kalsekar, Murali Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Vijay Patkar, Brijendra Kala, Anil Charanjeett, Sulabha Arya, and others.

So, 19 actors and a runtime of just 2 hours 18 minutes, let’s hope that just like all his other films Rohit does justice with all the actors who are there in the film.

Moviegoers are excited to watch Cirkus and as it’s a holiday weekend release, one can expect it to do well over the weekend. Even for next few weeks, there’s no Bollywood biggie that’s going to release in theatres, so Cirkus clearly has a few weeks to keep collecting a good amount at the box office.

Also Read: Before Cirkus releases, here’s a look at the top 5 openings of Ranveer Singh

Are you excited to watch Cirkus in theatres? Do let us know in the comments below…

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.