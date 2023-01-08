Confirmed! No delay; Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 to release on 11th August

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 has been in the news for the past few days due to issues with CBFC. Reportedly, CBFC was giving the film an ‘A’ certificate with some around 20 cuts, and it was said that the makers were not happy about it.

On social media, it was a buzz that the film might get postponed. However, today, Ajit Andhare of Viacom 18 took to Twitter to clarify that the film has been cleared by CBFC and there are no major cuts but some small changes, and the movie will release on 11th August.

He tweeted, “Happy to share #OMG2 is cleared & we are set for a release on 11th. No major cuts only some changes that are always part of a process. See you at the theatres soon... @akshaykumar @TripathiiPankaj @raiamitbabulal @yamigautam @Viacom18Studios @AshvinVarde.”

Well, Akshay Kumar’s fans are very happy with this news, and now, they are waiting for the trailer of OMG 2. Check out their tweets below...

The teaser of OMG 2 was released a couple of weeks ago, and it had received a good response. Now, let’s see what the trailer has to offer. Reportedly, the trailer will be out very soon.

OMG 2 is directed by Amit Rai and it is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 release OMG. The first instalment starred Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

