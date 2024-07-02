Congratulations! Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are blessed with a baby boy

Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married in a small ceremony in Sheetal's village in February 2022. Since then, the couple has been posting daily updates from Sheetal's first pregnancy on social media, and glimpses of the same have been going viral.
MUMBAI: Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married in a small ceremony in Sheetal's village in February 2022.

Since then, the couple has been posting daily updates from Sheetal's first pregnancy on social media, and glimpses of the same have been going viral. 

The infamous wife updates her fans on her pregnancy journey, sharing moments from joining the baby shower to getting noticed with a full-fledged baby bump. 

Now finally, congratulations are in order as the beloved couple have been blessed with a baby boy.

Take a look at the announcement -

Indeed, we cannot wait to take a look at their adorable bundle of joy. The excitement among the fans is real.

TellyChakkar wishes Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur heartily congratulations!

