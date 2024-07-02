Congratulations! Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are blessed with a baby boy

MUMBAI: Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married in a small ceremony in Sheetal's village in February 2022.

Since then, the couple has been posting daily updates from Sheetal's first pregnancy on social media, and glimpses of the same have been going viral.

Also read -Amazing! 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar twin with real-life couple Manoj Sharma and Shraddha in viral photo

The infamous wife updates her fans on her pregnancy journey, sharing moments from joining the baby shower to getting noticed with a full-fledged baby bump.

Now finally, congratulations are in order as the beloved couple have been blessed with a baby boy.

Take a look at the announcement -

Indeed, we cannot wait to take a look at their adorable bundle of joy. The excitement among the fans is real.

Also read - Interesting! Siddhant Chaturvedi Expresses Desire to Collaborate with Vidhu Vinod Chopra after Praises for Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail'

TellyChakkar wishes Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur heartily congratulations!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

