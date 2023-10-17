Congratulations! From Alia Bhatt being awarded to Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun sitting next to each other, check out some highlighting moments from the 69th National Film Awards

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt won five National Awards, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue, Best Editing, and Best Makeup.
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI :The National Award is one of the most esteemed honors in the entertainment industry. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively, at the recent National Award ceremony.

also read - National Awards: Wow! Alia Bhatt arrives in New Delhi with hubby Ranbir Kapoor wearing her wedding saree to receive the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt won five National Awards, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue, Best Editing, and Best Makeup.

Earlier today, Alia Bhatt was trending online for her saree as the netiens pointed out that she is wearing the same saree that she was wearing on the day of her wedding.

Talking about the award ceremony, a lot of talented and well-deserving actors are attending the ceremony, like Pankaj Tripathi, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, and many more.

While there are actors who were spotted outside the ceremony, we now have some pictures from the inside of the ceremony where we can see many famous celebs.

We can see, Mimi actor Pankaj Tripathi sitting next to the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon sitting next to Allu Arjun. We can also see the ‘Rocketry’ actor R Madhavan sitting next to the Bahubali director, SS Rajamouli.

Also check out the picture where you can see Alia Bhatt being awarded by the President of India Droupadi Murmu for her performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi while hubby Ranbir Kapoor captures this special moment. Check out the pictures below:

Also read - OMG! When Kriti Sanon revealed that a choreographer left her in tears, “She was very rude to me…”

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip from the world of entertainment.


 

Congratulations! From Alia Bhatt being awarded to Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun sitting next to each other, check out some highlighting moments from the 69th National Film Awards
MUMBAI :The National Award is one of the most esteemed honors in the entertainment industry. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon...
