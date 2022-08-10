Congratulations! Anurag Kashyup’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap gets engaged here is what the star shared

Daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Aaliyah Kashyap gets engaged to her long time boyfriend here is what the star kid dropped on her instagram handle
Anurag Kashyup

MUMBAI : Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has created a strong mark in Indian cinema with his movies and his daughter Aaliyah Kashya, has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her social media post, indeed she is one of the most loved and followed star on social media and she has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her posts.

Well for all the Aaliyah Kashyap fans, here is the news that she has announced that she is engaged, yes you heard right, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Aaliyah Kashyap is finally engaged to her long time boyfriend and the news was shared by the star kid herself.

Taking to her instagram handle, Aaliyah Kashyap drops the picture of her gorgeous ring and the second picture defines love. Aaliyah Kashyapswrote, ‘soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!!  to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé  (still can’t believe i get to call you that AAHHHH)’

What are your views on this lovely couple? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

