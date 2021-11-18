CONGRATULATIONS! Preity Zinta becomes mom, welcomes twins via surrogacy

MUMBAI: Preity Zinta who is one of the most popular actresses in B-town has opened a new chapter of her life.

She has become a mother. Yes, you read that right! Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough surprised their fans on Thursday by announcing the birth of their twins - Jai and Gia - via surrogacy in an Instagram post.

ALSO READ: Must read! List of Bollywood actresses who got married to foreigners

Sharing a photo of herself and her husband, the actress wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family.”

“We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia,” she added.

Check out the post right here.

Preity Zinta tied the knot with Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016 and then moved to Los Angeles.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! Preity Zinta had predicted that Dil Chahta Hai would be a cult film

CREDIT: NDTV