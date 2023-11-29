Congratulations! Randeep Hooda finally ties knot with the love of his life Lin Laishram, check it out

MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda is one of Bollywood's most popular actors. The handsome man has established himself as a successful actor thanks to the roles he has played in a number of films like Jism 2, Sarbjit, Highway, Murder 3, Kick, Jannat 2, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and Sultan.

Since some time, it’s been the talk of the town that Randeep Hooda and the love of his life, Lin Laishram, are set to get married. It's also reported that both of them have been living together.

There have been a lot of rumors about Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram in the media for a while now. Additionally, there were also reports going around about their wedding theme.

Earlier, we had reported a major update regarding their wedding which was about Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram sharing their wedding invitation, confirming their wedding.

Randeep Hooda shared the wedding invite on his Instagram profile and the fans of the actor are really happy for him and want him to be happy.

Now, we are here with another major update. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have finally tied knots and have come together for life.

Here are the first glimpses from their wedding, check out the post below:

The wedding was in the Manipuri style and we can see how happy the couple was as the rituals took place.

We wish nothing but good luck to the couple as they embark on a new journey together.

