Congratulations! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrate their 2nd anniversary, let’s see what the memory lane hold

Now while the Sam Bahadur actor is enjoying the success of his movie, it is now Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s 2nd anniversary. The fans of the actors are really happy for the fact that they united in love.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 13:11
movie_image: 
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are prominent and highly successful figures in Bollywood. Their relationship is widely discussed in various circles. 

Vicky Kaushal recently gave a mind blowing performance in his latest movie Sam Bahadur. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Also read - Exclusive! Imlie actress Vijaylaxmi Singh to bags Tripti Dimri and Vicky Kaushal starrer Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

Recently, before the release of the movie, the actor took some time for his fans and talked about his first anniversary with Katrina Kaif.

Now while the Sam Bahadur actor is enjoying the success of his movie, it is now Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s 2nd anniversary. The fans of the actors are really happy for the fact that they are united in love.

The couple also celebrated their first Karwa Chauth this November and the pictures made everyone really happy. The couple looks like they are made for each other and have set some really high goals.

Now that it is their 2nd wedding anniversary and we are going down the memory lane for some special moments.

Vicky and Katrina’s Haldi ceremony was filled with joy and happiness where the couple looked very cute together. An interesting fact about their wedding is that Katrina Kaif spoke only in Punjabi the whole time.

Interestingly, Katrina Kaif even turned a singer and learnt a song only for Vicky Kaushal. Another fun fact is that Katrina loves traditional Punjabi food of white butter and parathas.

As we can see in the picture, the couple was all set to unite in love and now we can see how successful their marriage has been.

As we can see in the picture, the post wedding ritual is highlighted where they had to eat Halwa and had posted the story on their Instagram.

Also read - Exclusive: Vijalaxmi Singh bags Shemaroo Umang’s Shravani!

What do you think about this cute couple? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Bollywood couples Hindi movie Bollywood Katrina kaif movies Sam Bahadur Sanya Malhotra Fatima Sana Shaikh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 13:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Congratulations! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrate their 2nd anniversary, let’s see what the memory lane hold
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are prominent and highly successful figures in Bollywood. Their relationship is...
Jhanak: Oh No! Anirudh and Jhanak go separate ways
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Lisa from BLACKPINK has adorned her luxurious villa with opulent interior items, showcasing her wealth. The K-pop idol's possessions include a sofa worth $59,025 and an expensive TV priced at $44,960. These details offer a glimpse into Lisa's lavish lifes
MUMBAI: While BLACKPINK as a group is quite famous worldwide, its members, including Jenni, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose, have...
Exclusive! I enjoy playing negative roles as it gives more scope as an actor: Jyoti Gauba
MUMBAI: Jyoti Gauba needs no introduction.The actress is one of the most popular celebrities in Telly town and has been...
Wow! Kartik Aaryan starrer Aashiqui 3 gets a new title, here is the new title
MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan, the young superstar is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in acting...
Gorgeous! Malvika Raaj dazzles in sister Sonaakshi Raaj's designed underwater creature-themed lehenga at the mehendi ceremony; Check out PICs here!
MUMBAI: Malvika Raaj plays the young 'Poo' in the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is in one of the most gorgeous stages...
Recent Stories
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Congratulations! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrate their 2nd anniversary, let’s see what the memory lane hold
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kartik Aaryan
Wow! Kartik Aaryan starrer Aashiqui 3 gets a new title, here is the new title
Malvika Raaj
Gorgeous! Malvika Raaj dazzles in sister Sonaakshi Raaj's designed underwater creature-themed lehenga at the mehendi ceremony; Check out PICs here!
Bobby Deol
Wow! Bobby Deol talks on his sons' Bollywood debut; Says ‘They will enter the industry’
Vijaylaxmi Singh
Exclusive! Imlie actress Vijaylaxmi Singh to bags Tripti Dimri and Vicky Kaushal starrer Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam
Pati
Awesome! Is ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ really getting a sequel? Check out the deets inside
John Abraham
What! John Abraham starrer The Diplomat postponed, here is the new release date