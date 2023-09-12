Congratulations! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrate their 2nd anniversary, let’s see what the memory lane hold

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are prominent and highly successful figures in Bollywood. Their relationship is widely discussed in various circles.

Vicky Kaushal recently gave a mind blowing performance in his latest movie Sam Bahadur. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Recently, before the release of the movie, the actor took some time for his fans and talked about his first anniversary with Katrina Kaif.

Now while the Sam Bahadur actor is enjoying the success of his movie, it is now Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s 2nd anniversary. The fans of the actors are really happy for the fact that they are united in love.

The couple also celebrated their first Karwa Chauth this November and the pictures made everyone really happy. The couple looks like they are made for each other and have set some really high goals.

Now that it is their 2nd wedding anniversary and we are going down the memory lane for some special moments.

Vicky and Katrina’s Haldi ceremony was filled with joy and happiness where the couple looked very cute together. An interesting fact about their wedding is that Katrina Kaif spoke only in Punjabi the whole time.

Interestingly, Katrina Kaif even turned a singer and learnt a song only for Vicky Kaushal. Another fun fact is that Katrina loves traditional Punjabi food of white butter and parathas.

As we can see in the picture, the couple was all set to unite in love and now we can see how successful their marriage has been.

As we can see in the picture, the post wedding ritual is highlighted where they had to eat Halwa and had posted the story on their Instagram.

