Conman Controversy! Actress Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea seeking permission to travel abroad

Jacqueline Fernandez has been surfacing headlines due to her rumoured link-up with Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
MUMBAI: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been hitting headlines amid conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's controversy, has reportedly withdrawn her application which she had filed to seek permission to travel abroad. It is being said that the actress had earlier applied for permission to travel to Abu Dhabi for an award function and her planned trips to France and Nepal.

Also Read:Latest Update! Jacqueline Fernandez seeks travel permission from Delhi Court amid Conman controversy case

Reportedly, the arguments in the court were against her, so her counselor withdrew the argument. It is being reported that Jacqueline asked the ED to return her Sri Lankan passport, but the officials denied saying that if she gets the passport then she might not come back to India.

The actress is being actively investigated in the case as she was linked to Sukesh and Rs. 200 crore fraud case. Reportedly, she was also detained at Mumbai International Airport with connection to the case last year.

Also Read:Latest Update! Courts directs ED to respond to Jacqueline Fernandez seeking special permission to travel abroad

Earlier, she released a statement on Instagram addressing the controversy. It read, "This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I am currently going through a rough patch but I am sure my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my friends to not circulate any images of a nature that will intrude on my privacy and personal space."

Credit: Etimes
    
 

