Controversy! Actor Sahil Khan pleas Bombay High Court to quash FIR against him about Lion Book betting scandal

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has received an application from actor Sahil Khan, who is claiming that the FIR against him was made maliciously. The FIR was lodged in relation to the online betting application Lion Book, which is allegedly connected to the Mahadev betting application.

Khan applied to the high court after the sessions court on December 13 rejected his request for pre-arrest bail. Sessions Judge Abhay Joglekar noted that there is preliminary evidence linking him to Lion Book yet he rejected the plea. His plea cannot be accepted because the judge stated that the investigation is still in its early stages. Judge Ajay Gadkari's division bench has scheduled a hearing for February 2024.

The Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act had been cited by the Mumbai police to lodge a formal complaint regarding the alleged illegal online betting app Lion Book. Khan has contended that he has never used a betting app and wants the FIR to be quashed. According to his appeal, the FIR is "wrong, false, bogus, illegal, and filed with malafide intentions."

According to his lawyer Rajiv Chavan, there is no case under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act based on the information in the FIR. Furthermore, the probe is in its early stages.

According to the agreement, Chavan's only responsibility was to promote the application across many platforms. He went on to state that the actor had no illicit activity on his credit. Khan has requested that the investigation against him be put on hold until the decision of the quashing petition. It asks for restraint if the police try to use force against him.

More than 17,000 fake bank accounts and more than 2,000 fake SIM cards are allegedly used by the police to run these apps. According to the police, this shows the huge scope of the fraud. Additionally, it stated that more than 1,000 Telegram channels sponsored online batting.

