Whoa! Meet Sahil Khan who built a 100 crore fitness empire after quitting acting; his net worth will make your jaws drop
MUMBAI: Sahil Khan really came into the limelight with his comedy films Xcuse Me and Style. The actor who is all set to collaborate with his co-star Sharman Joshi in an upcoming film has built a 100 crore worth fitness empire after he got involved into bodybuilding and quit acting.
In 2010, Sahil quit acting to focus on his career in fitness and began investing in gyms. In 2016, he founded a company called Divine Nutrition. The company has a turnover of around Rs 100 crores. Sahil’s net worth is reported to be around Rs 40-60 crores.
Sahil also earns through his YouTube channels and has millions of followers on social media.
In 2003 he married model-actress Negar Khan but they divorced in 2005. He was then involved with his business partner Ayesh Shroff but the latter sued him for cheating on him.
