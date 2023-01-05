Exclusive! “There is no news as such, but I would definitely love to be a part of Golmaal 5” - Sharman Joshi

MUMBAI :Actor Sharman Joshi has been winning the hearts of fans with his amazing contribution. He is one of the most loved actors we have in Bollywood. The actor is known not only for his comic characters, but also for his intense roles. He is now all set to be seen in an upcoming musical drama titled Music School along with Shriya Saran.

During the exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Sharman Joshi spoke in detail about his upcoming movie and also if he is a part of the sequel of 3 Idiots and Golmaal 5, if they are being made.

Sharman Joshi on his movie Music School

Sharman Joshi reveals that this movie deals with the pressure which is put on the shoulders of the students right from their young age. Also, he shared that he will be playing a drama teacher in the movie, who don't have enough students in his class. He adds that it's a unique character which he has never played before and he is really very excited to share the movie with the fans and audience.

Sharman Joshi on the importance and relevance of the movie

Sharman Joshi says that is movie is very much important and relevant in today's time as parents put a lot of pressure on the children, right from their schooling in terms of many things. The actor expresses that this is not a right thing to do and the movie speaks about the same. It gives out a beautiful message that every child is unique, different and special in its own way.

Sharman Joshi on being part of Golmaal 5 and a sequel of 3 Idiots

As we know, actor Sharman Joshi collaborated with Rohit Shetty for an advertisement. On this, fans and audience expressed that they want to see the actor in Golmaal 5, along with Rohit Shetty. The actor reveals that nothing has been finalized now and yes, if Golmaal 5 is made and if he gets an offer, he would definitely love to work on the same. On the other hand, the actor says that there is no sequel to 3 Idiots as of now. But again, if it is made, he would love to be a part of it.

