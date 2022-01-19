Controversy! Did you know BTS once claimed that Sidharth Malhotra-Kriti Kharbanda’s Dil Khol Do was a copy of BTS’ famous track ‘So What’ ?

MUMBAI: Mumbai: World-famous South Korean boy band, BTS members who have managed to capture and rule millions of hearts across the world really got furious after they found Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Kharbanda’s song ‘Dil Khol Do’ was a copy of their famous track ‘So What’.

A music video by Benny Dayal, titled ‘Dil Khol Do’, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Kharbanda was released in the year 2020. While many found Sidharth and Kriti’s chemistry in the MV super adorable, however, the BTS ARMY were left enraged after viewing it.

Well, as said that the BTS ARMY is very possessive about the boy band members and their work, these K-pop fans found Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Kharbanda’s Dil Khol Do a copy of the South Korean band’s famous track ‘So What’.

The ARMY had claimed that the first few lines of Benny Dayal’s Dil Khol Do are very similar to BTS’ track So What. The fans dropped in many comments in which they called out actors Sidharth, Kriti, and singer Benny for copying K-pop singers’ songs.

The boy band consists of 7 members. Their names are Jin, Jungkook, RM (the leader), Suga, V, Jimin, and Suga. The boys started their music career in the year 2013, and have since then grown immensely in the music industry.

