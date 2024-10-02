Controversy! Enforcement Directorate allegedly books Sameer Wankhede for reportedly Rs 25 Crore bribe demand from Shah Rukh Khan in Aryan Khan Case

MUMBAI: After helping to apprehend celebrity Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drug case, Sameer Wankhede shot to fame overnight. At the time, a lot was said about him. In reality, Wankhede also faced a great deal of backlash, and rumors circulated that he was looking for favors from the actor.

Sameer was arrested by the CBI in May of last year for the same offense, and according to the most recent reports in the popular news reports portal, the Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against him.

According to reports, Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal director of the Mumbai NCB, is the target of a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. This comes after accounting for Shah Rukh Khan's alleged demand for a Rs 25 crore bribe to spare his son from a narcotics conviction. It appears that the Prevention of Money Laundering Act has been employed by the Central agency in booking this case. Wankhede has reportedly been summoned along with a few previous officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau.

According to reports, Sameer Wankhede filed a petition with the Bombay High Court to be protected from any coercive measures used by the anti-money laundering agency.

Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, was detained in 2021 on suspicion of narcotics charges. Following this, on a report from the NCB, the Central Bureau of Investigation lodged criminal conspiracy and extortion threat charges against Sameer Wankhede and others in addition to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The star child got a clean chit of work a year later.

An independent witness's allegations that NCB officials and others requested Rs 25 crore to release Aryan Khan turned the case into a surprising twist. The NCB subsequently began an internal vigilance probe against Wankhede, resulting in the filing of a complaint against him.

The son of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, is about to take charge as a director with the online series Stardom. Under Lakshya Lalwani's direction, a fictional portrayal of the Hindi film industry is planned.

