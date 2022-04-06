CONTROVERSY: Rupankar Bagchi offers UNCONDITIONAL APOLOGY after an ARGUMENT stirs up in the Late singer KK’s death case!

After the concert at Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday, KK returned to his hotel where he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. However, doctors declared him dead at around 10.30 pm.
Rupankar Bagchi

MUMBAI : After the concert at Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday, KK returned to his hotel where he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead at around 10.30 pm.

(Also Read: Sad! KK passes away: Funeral to take place tomorrow, his mortal remains reached Mumbai

During Friday's press media interaction, a shocked Rupankar Bagchi further said that in his entire singing career, he didn’t imagine that he would have to face such horror in life. He had no idea that a Facebook video will give him and his family such horror and mental distress. On Friday, addressing a press meet, the National Award-winning singer said that he’s apologizing unconditionally to late singer KK's family and he has already deleted the Facebook video that led to so much controversy on social media. Rupankar also stated that he prays KK’s soul may rest in peace.

It all started on Tuesday hours before KK died as Bagchi in his Facebook live questioned the 'excitement' among the audience in Bengal ahead of the noted Bollywood singer's concert. The acclaimed singer added that he even had to seek help from the police and hire private security outside his residence as his wife was also getting death threats over the phone. A visibly heartbroken Rupankar admitted that as a singer he has received so much love across the country and abroad but he never imagined that a moment of negligence will lead to so much aggression and hatred.

(Also Read: Oh No! Shocking details found in KK's autopsy reports

He regrets that all this hatred and anger has been created because he couldn’t properly address his concerns in the video adding that he has no such personal animosity against late singer KK.

