Oh No! Shocking details found in KK’s autopsy reports

MUMBAI: The fact that KK is no more is difficult to digest. The eminent playback singer passed away on Tuesday night after performing in Kolkata.

According to reports, the singer felt unwell post his performance and was rushed to the private hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The report of his sudden and untimely demise left everyone in a state of deep shock. The postmortem and viscera reports of KK are sent for histopathological tests after the autopsy examination. The result of the autopsy examination showed the singer had a fatty layer around his heart. The singer's heart had turned white and the valves were stiff when the heart was opened, said cops on Thursday. A police source said, “Doctors have said the stiffness in the heart develops over some time. Hence, postmortem and viscera reports will be sent for histopathological tests that can reveal blockages.”

Further, the cops revealed that the different medicines that deal with gastric, liver, and Victim C were found in his body. The police said that apart from these medicines, the singer even used to take antacids and syrups that provide quick relief in acidity. A police source was quoted by ETimes saying that KK used to pop antacid pills and on May 31 he told his manager that he was low on energy. Hours before his death he had informed his wife about the shoulder and arms pain. The cops, on Thursday, questioned celebrity managers of Kolkata-based BlackEyed Event House that had arranged for KK to sing at the event in the city. The cops even talked to the driver who informed them that the singer was feeling uneasy when they were on their way back to the hotel.

