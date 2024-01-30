Cool! Esha Deol rocks swag in stylish suit amidst divorce rumors; Shares cryptic note embracing her boss persona

MUMBAI : Esha Deol, the daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, is purportedly going through a trying period personally. After nearly 12 years of blissful marriage, the actress and her husband, Bharat Takhtani, are reportedly getting a divorce. It's important to note, though, that neither Esha nor Bharat responded to the persistent rumors and instead chose to remain silent about them.

On January 29, 2024, Esha Deol uploaded a video of herself to her Instagram account. The actress is seen in the video getting ready for something. She looked amazing wearing a white shirt with frill details at the collar and with black pantsuit. Esha struck several positions for the camera while she stood in front of a mirror in the dressing room. The diva decided to complement her look with beautiful cosmetics while sporting a high bun.

Esha's appearance at the event amazed everyone, but her caption really caught people's attention. Esha wrote a note that went along with the video, and it drew everyone's attention because it fit with her vibe. The actor penned, "She’s not bossy.. she’s the boss."

On January 22, 2024, Esha Deol posted a set of images on her Instagram account displaying her most recent makeover. Esha was seen taking selfies while relaxing on a couch in the pictures. The actress showed off her long, silky hair while sporting a spaghetti top in a blue shade. She included a note disclosing that she had changed the color of her hair in addition to the photos. Esha had written in Hindi, "Naya saal, naya rang."

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani are reportedly getting ready to divorce after 12 years of marriage. For those who don't know, a popular Reddit post sparked rumors that Esha and Bharat were divorcing. We previously came onto a Reddit article detailing how Esha Deol's spouse, Bharat Takhtani, had cheated on her.

A netizen stated in the post that they witnessed Bharat at a paid party in Bangalore with his purported girlfriend. The netizen said that Bharat's ladylove resides in Bangalore, even though many specifics about her are unknown.

Bharat Takhtani comes from a traditional business family, while Esha Deol is from a family in the film industry. Similar to her mother's figure in Satte Pe Satta, Esha was the first bahu among the seven cousins in the Sindhi joint family of the Takhtani. However, Bharat could not stop complimenting her because she had blended in with the family so beautifully.

In a 2013 Filmfare interview, Bharat made the following comment, "It seems impossible that someone from a film family and I who am from a conservative business family would ever come together. She's the first bahu in our joint family of seven cousins. She takes care of my mother, her moods, she's gelled so well. Actually, Esha's always been gharelu though she liked to believe she was the boy of the house. She's caring and responsible. She's aware of what keeps me happy. I'm a foodie, I live to eat. And she sees to it that my favourite dishes are prepared at home. In fact, for someone who didn't know how to make chai, just the other day, she cooked Khow Suey."

